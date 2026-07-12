Indian-origin woman shot dead by husband in US
What's the story
An Indian-American woman, Sheetal Wrzesien, was shot dead by her husband at their home in Cobb County, Georgia. The incident occurred on Tuesday night and was described as a case of domestic violence. Her husband, Kirk B. Wrzesien (56), has been arrested and is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
Legal proceedings
Son injured in shooting
Their 23-year-old son, Jason Wrzesien, was also injured in the shooting and is being treated at a local hospital. Kirk has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The police have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident.
Professional background
Sheetal's career
Sheetal was an engineering leader at Google with over two decades of experience in various technology roles. Before joining Google, she led mobile and digital transformation initiatives for HomeDepot.com. She also held technical leadership positions in the weather and financial technology sectors. A named inventor on two software patents, Sheetal served on the Advisory Board of the Georgia Tech College of Computing.
Ongoing investigation
Authorities investigating motive behind shooting
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation. No additional arrests have been made so far. Sheetal lived in Atlanta with her husband and two children, Jason and Jessica. She moved to the United States from England, India, and Ghana for her studies at the Georgia Institute of Technology.