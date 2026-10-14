Trump administration cuts refugee appeal window to 10 days
The Trump administration just reduced the window for refugees to appeal if their status is revoked, from 30 days down to only 10 days.
Officials say it's about "potential risks," but advocates warn this rushed deadline could put vulnerable people in danger by making it much harder to fight deportation.
Refugee groups: deadline hinders legal aid
Groups supporting refugees say the new timeline makes getting legal help or gathering documents nearly impossible.
Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of Global Refuge, called meeting the deadline "a notice period wholly insufficient to find a lawyer, translate documents, or get records out of a country they were forced to flee."
Organizations like HIAS and Church World Service also argue this move puts lives at risk and goes against promises made by resettlement programs.
Officials review 185,000 Biden-era refugee cases
On top of that, officials are now reviewing at least 185,000 refugee cases from Biden's term, citing concerns about vetting.
But refugee advocates push back, noting Congress passed the Refugee Act with overwhelming support in 1980, and that law made refugee applications some of the most rigorously scrutinized within the immigration system.