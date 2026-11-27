Trump administration pushed Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC
Earlier this year, the Trump administration pushed Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC, the global oil group known for setting production limits.
The US even blocked Venezuela's €2.8 million ($3.08 million) in membership dues as leverage, hoping to boost oil supply and bring down prices (something President Trump had openly criticized OPEC for).
Tensions rise between Washington and OPEC
Saudi Arabia's crown prince asked the US to back off its pressure on Venezuela.
Meanwhile, Iraq's prime minister floated the idea of leaving after talks with the US but eventually stayed, opting instead to seek a higher production quota.
All this adds up to more tension between Washington and OPEC, showing just how much global oil politics are shifting right now.