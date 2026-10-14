Trump administration rebrands AI as 'super intelligence' with SI.gov launch
The Trump administration just rolled out SI.gov, the existing site launched during the Biden administration and received a new URL, spotlighting its push to call artificial intelligence (AI) "super intelligence."
Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, wrote on X while unveiling the new URL, the move aims to give AI a fresh image and calm worries about jobs and safety.
Trump orders agencies adopt 'super intelligence'
Back in September, Trump ordered federal agencies to start using "super intelligence" instead of "AI" in official communications.
The shift has even reached technology leaders: Elon Musk renamed SpaceX's AI project to SpaceXSI to match the trend, while OpenAI's Sam Altman isn't on board, showing not everyone in technology feels the same way.
The goal: make people see super intelligence as something positive for the future.