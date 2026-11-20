Trump administration seeks dismissal of Alaska Senate certification challenge
The Trump administration has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss its legal challenge against certifying Alaska's Senate results, clearing the way for Democrat Mary Peltola's win.
The lawsuit was sparked by concerns over a second candidate named Daniel Sullivan possibly confusing voters, but Alaska Supreme Court said the second Daniel Sullivan's candidacy was legal and that he could be on the ballot.
Peltola wins 50.13% beating both Sullivans
Peltola won with 50.13% of the vote, beating both Sullivans. Her campaign faced claims that a second Daniel Sullivan was reportedly recruited to siphon votes away from the sitting senator, Dan Sullivan, allegations she denied.
With this victory, Peltola will join one of the first Native American women in the US Senate.