Trump and Xi national archives event altered after China objection

China pushed back because it wasn't included in signing the treaty, and the document leaves Taiwan's status unclear, a sensitive topic for both countries.

US officials even thought about displaying other Taiwan-related papers (like the Six Assurances and Three Communiques), but decided not to, trying to keep things balanced while still hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The shuffle highlights just how tricky U.S.-China-Taiwan relations can get, even when it comes to museum exhibits.