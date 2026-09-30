Trump and Xi national archives event altered after China objection
A planned event with US President Trump and China's Xi Jinping at the National Archives Museum on Friday, September 25, 2026, got a quick makeover after China objected to the Treaty of San Francisco of 1951.
Originally, organizers wanted to showcase a Great Wall brick and a Qing dynasty scroll alongside the 1951 Treaty of San Francisco, but these were pulled at the last minute after China raised concerns.
China objects to San Francisco treaty
China pushed back because it wasn't included in signing the treaty, and the document leaves Taiwan's status unclear, a sensitive topic for both countries.
US officials even thought about displaying other Taiwan-related papers (like the Six Assurances and Three Communiques), but decided not to, trying to keep things balanced while still hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The shuffle highlights just how tricky U.S.-China-Taiwan relations can get, even when it comes to museum exhibits.