Trump announces 'biggest trade deal' with Philippines
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced a major bilateral trade agreement with the Philippines alongside expanded defense cooperation. The announcement was made during a state lunch at Malacanang Palace in Manila, hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. "We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made, by far, and it's a fair deal for both countries," Trump said during the state lunch.
Deal specifics
Details of the trade agreement yet to be disclosed
Trump said the pact came together "very quickly," but he did not divulge any details about tariff rates, sector concessions, investment amounts, or a timeline for signing and implementation.
The Philippines is hoping to get relief from a 12.5% US tariff on its goods.
This tariff was imposed in July over allegations that the country failed to stop imports made with forced labor.
Trade dynamics
US goods trade deficit with Philippines widens
Trump also emphasized that the alliance between both nations is stronger than ever amid growing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.
Data from the Office of the US Trade Representative showed the US-Philippines trade relationship has seen a significant increase, with total goods and services trade reaching an estimated $40.9 billion in 2025.
However, the US goods trade deficit with the Philippines also widened by 73.6% to $8.5 billion during this period.
Defense partnership
'It was not a very good alliance'
During his bilateral meeting with President Marcos earlier, Trump said the two nations had experienced periods of strained relations under previous administrations but were now working closely together.
"We've been your ally, and then you had some moments where that alliance wasn't very good during a couple of administrations ago. It was not a very good alliance, but our alliance has never been better," Trump said.
Nuclear partnership
Nuclear power collaboration, historical ties discussed
He emphasized strengthening defense cooperation as a major pillar of the partnership.
"Working with President Marcos, we're also expanding our defense cooperation, which has always been a key pillar of security for this part of the world," Trump said.
He also mentioned a potential collaboration on nuclear power with the Philippines.
We are "going to probably do something very big" on nuclear power, Trump said. "We're very much into nuclear now that it's safe, powerful, and safe, and inexpensive."