Trump at Alaska rally says stopping Iran going nuclear priority
World
At a campaign rally in Alaska, President Trump warned that the US could take "Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We're going to we're going to do a number. Wait till you see" against Iran if it keeps pursuing nuclear weapons.
He made it clear that stopping Iran from going nuclear is a top priority for his administration, but also said he wants to avoid things getting out of hand.
Pentagon tells CENTCOM to be ready
The Pentagon is on alert, with US Central Command told to be ready for possible military moves.
Still, Trump ruled out any immediate strikes before the November elections, pointing to ongoing talks with Iran.
For now, the US blockade on Iranian maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz stays in place as tensions simmer.