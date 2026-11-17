Trump calls Modi 'very tough man' at Manila Quad summit
At the Quad leaders' summit in Manila, US President Trump called Indian Prime Minister Modi a "very tough man" during a group photo with Australian Prime Minister Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi.
This is the first time these four leaders have met since 2024, and it marks the first interaction between Modi and Trump since the US midterm elections, a sign that big global conversations are back on.
Modi's trip underscores India's regional influence
Modi's trip marks his first major meeting with Trump since the elections, showing India's ongoing push for regional influence.
The Quad, made up of India, US Australia, and Japan.
Up next: a closely watched diplomatic engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.