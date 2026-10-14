Trump coached new press secretary Zacharia to demand Guilfoyle's resignation
Katie Zacharia just became the new White House press secretary, and her first big moment came after some one-on-one coaching from Donald Trump himself.
Trump wanted her to spotlight his achievements and announce his decision to demand the resignation of US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle all in her very first briefing.
Zacharia hired after Trump's TV praise
Zacharia landed the job after a quick interview process, thanks in part to Trump's positive impression of her TV work.
She kicked off her debut by highlighting upbeat economic stats and mostly took questions from friendly media outlets.
Before this, she had a brief stint earlier this year as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, and had an advisory role at the company that operates Trump's Truth Social platform, so she's no stranger to handling high-pressure roles.