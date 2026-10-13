Trump could ask Elon Musk to limit Ukraine's Starlink access
Ukraine might lose access to Elon Musk's Starlink satellites, which are key for its military communications, because of new political tensions.
This comes amid tensions over Trump's diesel agreement with Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's continued attacks on Russian oil refineries.
Now, there's talk that Trump could either cut off US intelligence support or ask Musk to limit Starlink for Ukraine.
Starlink vital for Ukrainian battlefield communications
Starlink has been a lifeline for Ukrainian troops, especially in remote areas where regular networks don't work.
If access is restricted, Ukraine could struggle with battlefield coordination just as global politics get even more complicated.
No shutdown has happened yet, but the threat highlights how much Ukraine relies on tech like Starlink to stay connected during the conflict.