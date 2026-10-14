Trump defends new press secretary Katie Zacharia after rough debut
World
Katie Zacharia just stepped in as the new White House press secretary, but her debut on Tuesday morning didn't go smoothly.
She struggled with her delivery and faced a wave of criticism online.
Despite the tough start, Donald Trump stood by her, saying she did "very good" in her new role.
Administration asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
Zacharia's performance drew quick comparisons to Karoline Leavitt, with some even joking it felt like an SNL sketch.
On top of that, she had to announce that the administration had asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece during the same briefing.
With all eyes on her and high expectations, Zacharia has some work ahead, but Trump says, "I thought she was very good!"