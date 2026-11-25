Why Donald Trump Jr-linked firm is being probed by Democrats
What's the story
Democratic lawmakers in the US are intensifying their investigation into 1789 Capital, an investment firm that made Donald Trump Jr a partner in November 2024. The firm has seen a dramatic increase in managed assets from $150 million to $3 billion since Trump Jr.'s hiring. Investigators are trying to find out if this growth was aided by political influence or government information leveraged by the president's son for federal contracts and regulatory changes.
Firm's defense
I have nothing to do with government, says Trump Jr
Trump Jr has denied these allegations, saying he doesn't use government connections for investments.
He said his hiring at 1789 Capital was coincidental and emphasized a clear separation between his work at the firm and any government involvement.
"I make it very clear [to foreign investors] that I have nothing to do with government," he said, adding that he hasn't spoken to his father recently.
Legal response
'Raskin has facts wrong,' says attorney for 1789 Capital
Bill Burck, an attorney for 1789 Capital, has criticized Congressman Jamie Raskin's understanding of the firm's operations.
He said they had responded to Raskin in September but received no reply.
"Facts are facts and Congressman Raskin has them wrong here but persists in his tall tales against 1789," Burck said.
Document request
Investigators seeking records from 4 companies
Congressional investigators have sent letters to four companies, military contractor Hadrian, e-cigarette company Juul, prediction market Polymarket, and online weapons dealer GrabAGun.
They are seeking a wide range of records from these companies.
The committee is particularly interested in Hadrian's contracts with the armed forces worth nearly a billion dollars signed this year.
Business impact
Trump Jr's firm invested in Juul in March 2025
Investigators say Trump Jr's firm invested in Juul in March 2025, shortly before the company rebounded after new product authorizations by the Trump administration.
A spokesperson for Juul said the company had received Raskin's letter and was reviewing it closely and intended to cooperate with congressional efforts.
Polymarket's leadership met with Trump Jr at the 2024 Republican National Convention before 1789 Capital invested in them.
Regulatory scrutiny
GrabAGun calls allegations baseless
GrabAGun went public with help from 1789 Capital leadership, including Trump Jr.
Investigators want to know what he knew about a proposed ATF rule change that could ease gun shipping directly to homes.
The company said the investigators' letter is "a political document, and its allegations are baseless."
They added that ATF's review of regulations was well known in the firearms industry.