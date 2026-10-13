Trump names Katie Zacharia as new White House press secretary

President Trump just named Katie Zacharia, a senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group who worked as a conservative commentator, as his new White House press secretary after Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece, was asked to resign following allegations of misconduct.

Zacharia's first briefing was quick. She mostly stuck to prepared notes and, when pressed about US intelligence sharing with Ukraine, simply said, "have to get back to you on that."