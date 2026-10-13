Trump names Katie Zacharia as new White House press secretary
President Trump just named Katie Zacharia, a senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group who worked as a conservative commentator, as his new White House press secretary after Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece, was asked to resign following allegations of misconduct.
Zacharia's first briefing was quick. She mostly stuck to prepared notes and, when pressed about US intelligence sharing with Ukraine, simply said, "have to get back to you on that."
Zacharia pledges to advance Trump agenda
Zacharia says she's focused on pushing Trump's agenda and wants to open up more media access at the White House.
She's also juggling a move from California to the Washington area with her family.
Her appointment follows another high-profile being asked to resign: Kimberly Guilfoyle had been asked to resign as US ambassador to Greece following allegations of misconduct, which Zacharia confirmed in her first briefing.