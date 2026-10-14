Trump, Netanyahu reportedly discussed strike on Iran amid nuclear intelligence
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reportedly chatted about teaming up for a military strike on Iran.
This comes after intelligence suggested Iran was taking steps to rebuild various components of its nuclear program.
Still, the White House says there are no attack plans before the US midterms, signaling it is being careful for now.
US and Israeli forces on alert
Both US and Israeli forces are on alert in case things escalate, especially with Israel's elections coming up October 27: any action could spark a strong response from Iran.
Inside the US government, some want to take military action while others push for more sanctions instead.
Meanwhile, talks are ongoing with help from Qatari mediators as leaders try to find a peaceful way forward.