Trump orders contractors to clear Congress disclosures with White House
President Trump issued an executive order that makes federal contractors check with the White House before sharing any information with Congress, especially anything confidential.
If they don't follow the new rule, they could lose their contracts or get suspension from future federal business.
It's a big move to keep tighter control over what gets out.
Democrats poised, White House restricts testimony
This order comes as Democrats are about to take charge in Congress and have promised to look into the Trump administration's actions.
The White House is also telling agencies not to testify without permission, saying some investigations could amount to criminal conduct.
Meanwhile, Democratic leaders like Rep. Robert Garcia are already asking Trump's team to save documents linked to possible corruption, setting the stage for some serious oversight battles ahead.