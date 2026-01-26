Secret 'discombobulator' weapon was used in Maduro raid: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has revealed that a secret weapon, dubbed "The Discombobulator," was used to disable Venezuelan equipment during the capture of Nicolas Maduro. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said this pulsed energy weapon prevented Venezuelans from launching their rockets. "They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off," he said, adding, "We came in, they pressed buttons, and nothing worked. They were all set for us."

Military expansion Trump hints at expanding military strikes against drug cartels Trump has also hinted at the possibility of extending US military strikes against drug cartels beyond South America. He said, "We know their routes. We know everything about them. We know their homes. We know everything about them." The president didn't rule out Central America or Mexico as potential targets for these strikes, saying they could "be anywhere."

Ongoing operations US conducts strike on alleged drug-trafficking boat On Friday, the US carried out a strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This was the first such action since Maduro's capture. However, since early September, there have been at least 36 known strikes on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing at least 117 people.

Advertisement

Other revelations Trump discusses seized oil tankers, Nobel Peace Prize Trump also spoke about the US seizing seven oil tankers linked to Venezuela, but he didn't disclose their current locations. He said, "I'm not allowed to tell you. But let's put it this way, they don't have any oil. We take the oil." The president also mentioned receiving a Nobel Peace Prize from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado earlier this month, saying that he was still trying to figure out where to hang it.

Advertisement