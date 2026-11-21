Trump says he and Vice President JD Vance are aligned
President Trump says there's no bad blood between him and Vice President JD Vance, despite talk of a disagreement about the Iran war.
After the election, Vance suggested Republican losses were partly due to issues like the conflict with Iran and inflation.
But at a recent White House event, Trump called Vance's take "very accurate" and made it clear they're still on the same page.
Vance defers to Trump on Iran
Trump doubled down on his support for going to war with Iran if it means stopping it from getting nuclear weapons, saying he'd make that call again.
When asked about political fallout, Vance deferred to Trump's judgment, showing they may have differences of opinion but are ultimately united on big decisions.