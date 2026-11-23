Trump shares Abdul El-Sayed 'TrumpCare' health proposal on Truth Social
President Trump surprised everyone by sharing incoming Senator Abdul El-Sayed's "TrumpCare" universal health care proposal on Truth Social.
The post showed off a gold-colored "TrumpCare" insurance card and El-Sayed called for support of Medicare for All, though Trump didn't add any personal comments, leaving folks guessing about how strongly he backs it.
El-Sayed proposes government-funded 'TrumpCare'
El-Sayed, who takes office in January, wants to team up with Trump and progressives like Bernie Sanders to launch a government-funded health system that covers every American and mostly replaces private insurance.
Naming it "TrumpCare" is his way of appealing to Trump's brand-loving side.
The White House had previously brushed off the idea as too "socialist," but after this unexpected signal from Trump and recent Democratic wins, there might finally be some real bipartisan talks on health care coming up.