El-Sayed, who takes office in January, wants to team up with Trump and progressives like Bernie Sanders to launch a government-funded health system that covers every American and mostly replaces private insurance.

Naming it "TrumpCare" is his way of appealing to Trump's brand-loving side.

The White House had previously brushed off the idea as too "socialist," but after this unexpected signal from Trump and recent Democratic wins, there might finally be some real bipartisan talks on health care coming up.