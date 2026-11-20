Trump backs firing of national cyber director amid tech disruptions
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has backed the firing of national cyber director Sean Cairncross. The decision comes amid a series of technology disruptions affecting critical infrastructure, financial institutions, and government networks across the nation. Reportedly, Kirsten Davies, the current chief information officer at the Department of Defense (DoD), will take over as acting national cyber director.
Departure details
Cairncross's role and departure
Cairncross has been in charge of the Office of the National Cyber Director since August 2025. He was responsible for coordinating cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government.
However, his departure comes after a string of outages that impacted major American technology and public services, including a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop and disruptions to Microsoft's Outlook email services.
Cybersecurity concerns
Cyberattack on 3rd-party service providers
Financial institutions have also been affected by security breaches.
JPMorgan Chase revealed that third-party service providers were targeted in a cyberattack, with customer data such as names and email addresses potentially exposed.
The bank's investigation found that attackers accessed marketing data held by vendors.
The recent disruptions have raised fears over the vulnerability of critical US infrastructure and cybersecurity risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI).
Public response
Trump's response to public concerns
Despite the disruptions, Trump sought to downplay public concerns.
Speaking to Fox News ahead of the APEC Summit, he said, "Tell them to relax. Everything's good. These are individual events."
The Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, attributed the NSA disruption to software patches deployed for a vulnerability in PHP, a programming language, which was discovered with AI assistance.