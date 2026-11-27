Trump tells Lt. Col. Matthew Andrews he could be replaced
During his Thanksgiving call with US troops overseas, President Trump caught everyone off guard by telling Marine commander Lt. Col. Matthew Andrews he could be "if you ever leave, we're gonna replace you very easily."
The call, made from Mar-a-Lago and including six military units, started with praise for the Marines's service but took a surprising turn with that comment.
Trump cites $50B amid Iran tensions
These holiday calls happened while tensions between the US and Iran remained high.
Trump mentioned the costly nature of the conflict, about $50 billion so far, and hinted he could end it whenever he wanted.
He also highlighted how important regions like the Strait of Hormuz are for global oil, reminding everyone why these conversations with deployed troops matter.