Trump tells Netanyahu no major action before midterms amid Iran

These talks come right as both the US and Israel face upcoming elections, making things extra tense.

Israeli leaders are worried that any conflict with Iran (especially if Iran uses "Pickaxe Mountain" as a uranium enrichment site) could even delay their own elections.

Meanwhile, in the US officials can't agree on whether to use military force or stick with economic sanctions.

Despite all this tension, there are still diplomatic efforts happening behind the scenes with help from Qatari mediators trying to get Iran to make some nuclear compromises.