Trump tells Netanyahu no major action before midterms amid Iran
President Trump recently sent a message to Israel's prime minister Netanyahu, and now there's talk about possible U.S.-Israel military action against Iran.
Even though Trump says nothing major will happen before the US midterm elections, both countries are on alert, and tensions are running high over Iran's nuclear activities.
Elections complicate US Israel Iran diplomacy
These talks come right as both the US and Israel face upcoming elections, making things extra tense.
Israeli leaders are worried that any conflict with Iran (especially if Iran uses "Pickaxe Mountain" as a uranium enrichment site) could even delay their own elections.
Meanwhile, in the US officials can't agree on whether to use military force or stick with economic sanctions.
Despite all this tension, there are still diplomatic efforts happening behind the scenes with help from Qatari mediators trying to get Iran to make some nuclear compromises.