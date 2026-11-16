Trump to meet Xi and Putin amid NVIDIA CEO resignation
President Trump is traveling to Asia for major meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, hoping to ease tensions and discuss issues like nuclear disarmament.
His trip comes amid scrutiny surrounding the recent resignation of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang after admitting to an extramarital affair with a woman US intelligence officials believe was recruited by China's top spy agency, putting extra spotlight on U.S.-China relations.
Trump visits Manila, Lutnick to testify
President Trump's visit follows the US midterm elections, which could shape how much influence he has abroad.
Before meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, he'll stop at the ASEAN summit in Manila, his first big international appearance since recent political shakeups back home.
Meanwhile, administration officials are under scrutiny after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's resignation, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed last week to appear in front of the Senate Banking Committee to answer further questions.