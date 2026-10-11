Trump to visit Manila and Shenzhen in November for summits
World
Donald Trump is set to visit Manila on November 16 for the ASEAN summit, his last official trip to the Philippines was in 2017, thanks to an invite from President Marcos Jr.
The trip is part of a bigger push by the US to strengthen ties in Southeast Asia.
Right after, Trump will head to Shenzhen for the APEC summit, keeping the US focus on this fast-growing region.
Trump to meet Xi Jinping
After ASEAN, Trump will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping, their third meeting this year, to keep working on cooling tensions between the two countries.
So far, they've agreed on things like an AI alert system and extended their trade truce until Jan. 10, 2027.
These talks matter as both sides try to manage tricky issues like export controls and Taiwan while keeping communication open.