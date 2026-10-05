Trump urges young Ohio voters to back Husted and Ramaswamy
World
Donald Trump just held a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, rallying young voters to back Republicans Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy in the upcoming midterm elections.
He called out Democrats and warned there would be less teamwork if they win key races, highlighting how much control of Congress could hinge on Ohio's results.
Gas prices up 35% in Ohio
Ohioans are feeling the pinch with gas prices up 35% over the past year, making economic worries a top election issue.
The Senate race between US Senator Jon Husted and former US Senator Sherrod Brown is now one of the priciest in the country, showing how much is at stake.
With voters split on things like new data centers, these midterm elections could shape not just Ohio's future but national politics too.