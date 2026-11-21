Trump, Xi and Putin unveil 'Declaration toward peace' spotlighting India
US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin just announced plans to reform the United Nations after meeting in Shenzhen.
Their joint "Declaration toward Peace" talks about making the U.N. stronger on global issues and security.
This move has put a fresh spotlight on India's long-standing campaign for a permanent seat at the U.N. Security Council.
China blocks India's UNSC bid
India has been pushing hard for a permanent spot at the U.N. Security Council, saying it's time the council reflects today's world.
But while many agree change is needed, China keeps blocking India's bid, arguing that more developing countries should get seats too.
The new declaration doesn't mention expanding permanent membership or specifically backing India, so for now, India faces more diplomatic roadblocks.