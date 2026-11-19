'Nuclear war must never be fought': Trump-Xi-Putin adopt 'peace declaration'
What's the story
The presidents of China Xi Jinping, Russia Vladimir Putin, and the United States Donald Trump have reaffirmed that a "nuclear war must never be fought" in a landmark "peace declaration" after their trilateral meeting, according to Xinhua news agency. According to the report, the three leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.
Key discussions
Call for UN reform
They also called for reforming the United Nations so that it can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.
They further stressed the need for stable energy flows and plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all.
They also stressed respect for state consent and immunities of state officials, cautioning against abuse of jurisdiction by international bodies like the International Criminal Court.
Engagement and cooperation
End to nuclear weapons
Lastly, the three heads of state reaffirmed that a "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."
The three countries plan to conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
Trump had framed the meeting as a break from past diplomatic approaches and said they aimed to chart a new path to build a safer world.
Common interests
'We are choosing a different course'
"Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements, and we feel the opposite...Together, we are choosing a different course," he said.
"A historic summit offers us the chance to seek out new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues -- most of them everybody in this room knows -- and hopefully to create a better future for all of us. A very, very much better future and safer future," he said.
Security
'Very hard not to have nuclear weapon'
On nuclear security, Trump said, "As the world's three largest nuclear powers by far [we] are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used."
He said while it is "very hard to not have them," it's also vital that we cooperate to combat the threat of nuclear proliferation...That's what we're doing in Iran. We're not going to let Iran have..nuclear weapon."