Trump's team holds December 31 meeting to fast-track federal projects
Trump's team is holding a special meeting on December 31, hoping to fast-track major projects like revamping the East Potomac Park Golf Course and repainting the Eisenhower Executive Office Building before Democrats gain greater influence over the federal review process.
Trump has pushed for quick action, warning that delays could make everything more expensive.
NCPC to review federal project proposals
The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), the group that reviews these federal projects, is also meeting soon to look at early proposals.
Some critics say Trump's allies are trying to sidestep usual procedures.
Just recently, the NCPC approved Trump's controversial triumphal arch project, despite pushback from Washington officials.
With Democrats about to gain more influence on the commission, getting new projects approved could get a lot tougher going forward.