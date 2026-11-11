TTP-linked militants ambush Kohat police convoy, at least 10 killed
A police convoy in Kohat, Pakistan, was ambushed by militants linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while en route to conduct an operation against illegal mining activities.
At least 10 police personnel were killed, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haider Zaman and Sub-Inspector Mukhtiar.
The attack led to a fierce firefight and left five police vehicles burned at the scene.
Gumbat secured, KP police under threat
Authorities have put Gumbat under high security and sent in extra forces to search for any remaining threats.
This attack highlights just how tough things are for police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province right now, as they face growing militant activity and serious risks on the job.