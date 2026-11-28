Turkey Pakistan Saudi Arabia set Mecca defense alliance membership rules
Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia just agreed on fresh guidelines for letting new countries join their Mecca-based defense alliance.
The announcement came after a meeting in Islamabad with top defense leaders from all three nations.
This move is all about making the alliance stronger and more organized, especially since it was first set up in August amid concerns about the Iran war.
Meeting focuses on membership roadmap
The latest meeting focused on creating clear entry requirements to keep the alliance stable as it grows.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan summed it up: "We held discussions on what kind of a roadmap should be followed for other countries wanting to become members... We took decisions on some principles. In short, everything is going very well."
It's a big step toward building trust and teamwork between the countries as they face shared security challenges together.