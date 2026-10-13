Two ships hit in Strait of Hormuz amid IRGC warning
A crude oil tanker and a container ship were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, one as it was leaving and the other as it was entering this major shipping route.
The attacks happened in the same overall time frame as Iran's IRGC Navy warned ships not to work with US military forces, making things even tenser in an already sensitive region.
Revolutionary Guard reports 3rd tanker attack
According to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy, the latest incident was the third tanker attack in just two days.
On Monday, a supertanker caught fire after allegedly ignoring warnings, and another vessel struck a naval mine on Sunday.
With Iran cautioning that helping US operations could have serious consequences, concerns about safety for global oil shipments through this key waterway are rising fast.