Two tragic cases in Iran spotlight dangers facing young women
Two tragic cases in Iran have put a spotlight on the dangers faced by young women.
10 days after giving birth, 14-year-old Sogand Moshtareki was reportedly beaten to death by her 20-year-old husband in Kerman province after she asked to visit her family.
He confessed, blaming "family disputes."
Sepideh Raeisi shot dead by husband
In another case, Sepideh Raeisi, a 21-year-old who had also been forced into marriage at the age of 13, was shot dead by her husband while pregnant and seeking a divorce.
Rights groups say these stories show how child marriage and weak legal protections leave girls vulnerable to abuse and violence.