Almost 1,400 flights canceled as Typhoon Dolphin heads for China
What's the story
China's eastern coast is bracing for the impact of Typhoon Dolphin, which has already led to over 1,000 flight cancellations and evacuations. The storm is expected to make landfall late today or early Monday in Zhejiang province or its neighbor Fujian. Nearly 1,400 flights at Shanghai's two main airports were canceled today alone, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Regional effects
Typhoon Dolphin wreaks havoc in Japan, Taiwan
Typhoon Dolphin has already wreaked havoc in Japan's Okinawa, where it caused heavy rain and strong winds.
Seven people suffered minor injuries, including a centenarian who was knocked down by gusts and hit his head.
The storm also left 5,290 households without power in Okinawa.
In Taiwan, dozens of ferry services were suspended and over 180 flights canceled due to the storm's arrival.
Warning issued
'Extraordinary torrential rain' expected in parts of China
China's National Meteorological Centre (NMC) has issued a red typhoon alert, its highest warning level.
The NMC has warned of "extraordinary torrential rain" in parts of central and eastern Zhejiang.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Shanghai and parts of Fujian, Anhui, and Jiangsu provinces until Monday afternoon.
After making landfall, Typhoon Dolphin is likely to weaken as it moves northwest across eastern China.
Safety precautions
Precautionary measures taken ahead of typhoon's landfall
Ahead of Typhoon Dolphin's arrival, nearly 99,000 people were relocated from "risky areas" in Fujian province on Saturday evening.
The state news agency Xinhua reported that services on over 200 ferry routes were suspended in Zhejiang and Fujian.
Work at offshore projects was halted while 474 construction vessels were called to port by Friday morning.
Some train services in affected areas were also suspended today for passenger safety.