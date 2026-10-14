UK diaspora backs CJP, demands Gyanesh Kumar resign, stop sir

The London protest was part of a wider movement echoing demonstrations like Jantar Mantar 2.0 in New Delhi.

Protesters criticized police brutality and sexual violence against protesters, journalists and lawyers and raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the SIR electoral-roll revision under CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Similar rallies popped up in Cardiff, Leeds, and Edinburgh, showing that worries about fair voting in India are being heard well beyond its borders.