UK diaspora backs CJP, demands Gyanesh Kumar resign, stop sir
On Tuesday, diaspora groups in the UK gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London, backing the demands of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), student groups and opposition parties, and calling for Gyanesh Kumar to step down and for the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls to be stopped.
Protests cite police brutality, sexual violence
The London protest was part of a wider movement echoing demonstrations like Jantar Mantar 2.0 in New Delhi.
Protesters criticized police brutality and sexual violence against protesters, journalists and lawyers and raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the SIR electoral-roll revision under CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Similar rallies popped up in Cardiff, Leeds, and Edinburgh, showing that worries about fair voting in India are being heard well beyond its borders.