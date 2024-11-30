Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian-origin man in the UK, with a history of alcohol dependence and 46 criminal offenses, has been sentenced to life for the brutal murder of his girlfriend.

The victim was found at the man's residence with severe injuries, including two black eyes, brain bleeding, and 20 broken ribs.

Despite pleading guilty to manslaughter, the man denied any intent to kill or cause serious harm.

Raj Sidpara was sentenced to life imprisonment

UK: Indian-origin man gets life term for girlfriend's 'brutal' murder

By Snehil Singh 07:00 pm Nov 30, 202407:00 pm

What's the story An Indian-origin man, Raj Sidpara, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a United Kingdom court for the brutal murder of his girlfriend in May. The 50-year-old Leicester resident was convicted at Leicester Crown Court for killing Tarnjeet Riaz, also known as Tarnjeet Chagger. The court mandated a minimum term of 21 years before Sidpara is eligible for parole.

Crime details

Victim found dead with severe injuries

Notably, the couple had been dating for about five months before the horrific incident. Emergency services were summoned to Sidpara's residence on Tarbat Road on May 6, where Riaz was discovered dead with severe facial injuries and several broken ribs. The court was told that Riaz had "two enormous black eyes," brain bleeding, and 20 rib fractures.

Past record

Sidpara's history of alcohol dependence and criminal offenses

Sidpara had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October but denied any intention to kill or cause serious harm. Judge William Harbage slammed Sidpara for refusing to explain his actions, calling them "savage and merciless." The court also learned that Sidpara was diagnosed with alcohol dependence syndrome and had a record of 24 convictions for 46 offenses, including threats to kill and harassment.