UK says RAF Fairford plot almost certainly directed by IRGC
The UK government says a suspected plot at RAF Fairford was highly likely to have been coordinated in Iran, almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Five British men were arrested near the airbase on September 27 over terrorism suspicions. They're out on bail now, but investigations into possible foreign involvement are still ongoing.
US B-1s moved, UK vows sanctions
After warnings about an Iranian-linked threat, including one from US president Trump, US B-1 bombers were moved from the base as a precaution.
US officials believe a drone attack may have been in the works.
In response, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham says the UK is stepping up by hitting back at Iran's criminal networks and funding sources, plus rolling out more sanctions against both Iran and the IRGC.