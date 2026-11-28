Ukraine sinks Russian corvette docked in Benghazi after drone attack
Ukraine just pulled off a long-range drone attack, sinking a Russian navy corvette docked in Benghazi, Libya, on November 22.
The move was bold, about 2,000km from home, and it forced a Russian military convoy headed for Libya to turn back to keep its ships safe.
Strike prompts Russian convoys to retreat
This strike shows Ukraine can now hit Russian targets far beyond the main war zone. Afterward, another Russian convoy near Sicily also turned around.
President Zelensky says more attacks on Russian ships are coming.
Russia hasn't commented yet, but this marks a big escalation as both sides dig in their heels with no sign of backing down.