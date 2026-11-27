Ukrainian drones reportedly target St. Petersburg as missiles strike Kyiv
Things got tense again Thursday night as Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted several sites in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-biggest city, while Russian missiles hammered Kyiv.
In St. Petersburg, a residential building was damaged after a Russian air defense missile accidentally hit it, according to Visegrad 24.
Over in Kyiv, seven people were hurt, two seriously, after the attacks caused major damage.
Kyiv air defenses intercept 87 drones
Kyiv's air defense managed to intercept 87 of the drones, though explosions and fires still rocked parts of the city into the next day.
Russia said it was targeting Ukrainian drone facilities in these latest attacks, a pattern that's become more frequent since September.
Meanwhile, the US just approved a $621.9 million maintenance and equipment package for Ukraine, showing ongoing international support as this conflict continues.