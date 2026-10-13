UN praises India for reducing child marriage, boosting girls' education
India just got a big thumbs-up from the United Nations for making real progress in reducing child marriage and standing up for girls' rights.
At a recent U.N. event, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Hannan Sulieman highlighted how India's steady investment and community support have helped more girls stay in school and avoid early marriages.
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao boosts education
India's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program is helping break old stereotypes and boost education for girls, which means more of them are waiting longer to get married and building brighter futures.
The country is also focusing on digital tools to empower girls even further.
As Sulieman put it, Hannan Sulieman described the theme as carrying the message that "when girls thrive, societies thrive," and this event was all about making sure every girl gets that chance.