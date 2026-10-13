UN praises India for reducing child marriage, boosting girls' education

India's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program is helping break old stereotypes and boost education for girls, which means more of them are waiting longer to get married and building brighter futures.

The country is also focusing on digital tools to empower girls even further.

As Sulieman put it, Hannan Sulieman described the theme as carrying the message that "when girls thrive, societies thrive," and this event was all about making sure every girl gets that chance.