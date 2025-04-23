What's the story

A major wildfire, termed the Jones Road Wildfire, has broken out in New Jersey. The catastrophic fire has already burned more than 8,500 acres of land and has forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

The fire started at 7:00pm on Tuesday in Lacey and Ocean Townships in Ocean County.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze with fire engines, bulldozers, and air support teams. Only 10% of the fire was contained as of Tuesday night.