Raging New Jersey wildfire spreads to 8,500 acres; 3,000 evacuated
What's the story
A major wildfire, termed the Jones Road Wildfire, has broken out in New Jersey. The catastrophic fire has already burned more than 8,500 acres of land and has forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.
The fire started at 7:00pm on Tuesday in Lacey and Ocean Townships in Ocean County.
Firefighters are still battling the blaze with fire engines, bulldozers, and air support teams. Only 10% of the fire was contained as of Tuesday night.
Evacuations and closures
Thousands evacuated, major roads closed
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service stated that around 3,000 residents are now under evacuation orders because of the raging wildfire.
About 1,320 homes and buildings are also in danger from the advancing flames.
Emergency shelters have been created for those who were forced to flee their homes near parts of Highways 532, 539, 72, as well as Route 9.
Major road closures are also in place across Ocean County, including a stretch of the Garden State Parkway.
Disruption
Power outage affects 25,000 homes and businesses
The wildfire has also led to a massive power outage for about 25,000 homes and businesses in the vicinity.
Jersey Central Power and Light has stopped electricity flow to safeguard firefighters fighting the fire.
The company said, "Safety is our top priority, and all restoration timing will be determined by the safety of firefighters, our crews, as well as the public."
However, no injuries have yet been reported due to this fire.
Twitter Post
Visuals of the fire
🚨Mandatory evacuations are underway in a portion of Ocean Township, Ocean County New Jersey, due to a raging wildfire— Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) April 22, 2025
Officials say residents on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway are being asked to evacuate.
The fire has grown to 1,200 acres in size… pic.twitter.com/MWtb6uqYKt
Cause under investigation
Investigation underway into cause of Jones Road wildfire
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is currently investigating what caused the Jones Road Wildfire.
With dry weather and wind gusts continuing, experts warn that the danger is not over.
This crisis comes just days after another major forest fire broke out in New Jersey less than a week ago.
In the wake of the incidents, fire services have banned drones from entering fire zones.