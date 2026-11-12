Universities in England shift from AI detection to supervised exams

Universities in England are moving away from trying to catch AI-based cheating with detection tools, since those often flag real work by mistake.

Instead, they're switching to supervised exams and in-person assessments, so students can't just use ChatGPT or similar tools at home.

The Office for Students says detection tools are too unreliable to consistently determine whether students have used the technology and that universities may need to replace traditional take-home essays and open-book exams with supervised assessments.