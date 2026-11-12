Universities in England shift from AI detection to supervised exams
Universities in England are moving away from trying to catch AI-based cheating with detection tools, since those often flag real work by mistake.
Instead, they're switching to supervised exams and in-person assessments, so students can't just use ChatGPT or similar tools at home.
The Office for Students says detection tools are too unreliable to consistently determine whether students have used the technology and that universities may need to replace traditional take-home essays and open-book exams with supervised assessments.
Process-based assignments spark disability , job concerns
Now, students will see more process-based assignments like literature reviews that are harder to fake with AI.
But some worry these new methods might not match real-world jobs or could make things tougher for disabled students.
This shift isn't just in the UK places like New York City and Norway are also rethinking how schools handle AI in education as tech keeps evolving fast.