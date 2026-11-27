US aircraft disables M/V Pacific Archer in Gulf of Oman
The US military stopped a ship called the M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman after it tried to break through a naval blockade.
The vessel, flying the flag of Palau and having departed from Bandar Abbas, ignored several warnings before a US aircraft hit its stern to disable it.
No one aboard was hurt.
CENTCOM: crew unharmed after blockade enforcement
CENTCOM said this quick response was about stopping the ship after it tried to breach the US naval blockade despite multiple warnings.
The civilian crew was unharmed.