US and Iran talks stall over Iran's enriched uranium fate
Talks between the US and Iran have stalled because they cannot agree on what to do with Iran's enriched uranium.
The US wants Iran to get rid of its uranium stockpile and stop enrichment, but both sides are refusing to budge.
Mediators are worried that if this drags on, it could spark new conflict in the Middle East.
Iran's Araghchi: deal must protect interests
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says any deal has to actually protect Iran's interests, not just be a quick fix.
He is open to discussing uranium enriched up to 60%, as long as it stays in the country.
For now, both sides are still talking through go-betweens such as Qatar and Pakistan, hoping for a real breakthrough even though things look tough.