US Coast Guard suspends search for Senah Park in California
The US Coast Guard has suspended its search for Senah Park, a 24-year-old who was believed to have been swept out to sea at Panther State Beach, California.
After covering 95 square miles with drones, helicopters, and boat crews since November 8, officials said environmental conditions led them to suspend active search efforts pending further developments.
Lt. Max Holloway shared that the team did everything they could.
Senah Park caught by high tides
Park was caught by high tides while at the beach with friends.
Local sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded quickly, but she couldn't be found.
The Coast Guard expressed heartfelt condolences to Park's family and highlighted how closely they worked with local teams.
Sadly, no sign of her has turned up yet.