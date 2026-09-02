US passport rule for children might be changed soon

Limiting birthright citizenship has been a key focus of Trump's extensive immigration crackdown. However, the US Supreme Court previously ruled his earlier attempt unconstitutional.

The first executive order would have granted automatic US citizenship at birth only to children with at least one parent who was a US citizen or lawful permanent resident (Green Card holder).

The Supreme Court found this order unlawful in a 6-3 ruling, determining it violated the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.