US declares power grid emergency for over 60 million people

The US just declared a power grid emergency for 13 states, covering over 60 million people.

With temperatures expected to rise into the 70s and 80s Fahrenheit, creating an unseasonable spell of warm weather, prompting more households and businesses to switch on fans and air conditioning.

To keep the lights on and avoid blackouts, the Department of Energy is letting some power plants temporarily go over usual pollution limits until October 16 across Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC.