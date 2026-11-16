US House report: China decisively surpassed US manufacturing via subsidies
A recent US House report says China has now "decisively surpassed" the US in most manufacturing sectors, thanks to heavy state funding and subsidies.
These efforts are especially focused on industries important for national security, like chips and machine tools.
Committee recommends decades long US effort
The report points out that China's push started with an April 2020 speech by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to make global supply chains depend more on Chinese production.
It also highlights how military-civil fusion policies have boosted areas like shipbuilding and semiconductors: China could control nearly half of mature chip production by 2027.
The committee recommends a decades-long, coordinated US effort with its allies to rebuild critical industries.