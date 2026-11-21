Defense ties between US and Canada might become worse
What's the story
The United States has imposed new restrictions on its defense ties with Canada, The Washington Post reported. The exact details of these restrictions are not yet public. However, one US official described the move as a "slap in the face" to Canada and raised concerns about its potential impact on military cooperation between the two countries.
Assurance
Vital areas of defense cooperation will not be affected
Despite the new restrictions, the Pentagon has assured that vital areas of defense cooperation will not be affected.
A spokesperson for the department, Sean Parnell, said that intelligence sharing between the two countries and their military cooperation through NATO and NORAD would continue as usual.
He added that steps were being taken to ensure these engagements with Canada further US defense priorities.
Tensions rise
A look at US-Canada relations
The latest move comes amid rising tensions in US-Canada relations.
Donald Trump has often criticized Canada's trade policies and imposed tariffs on Canadian goods, leading to retaliation from Ottawa.
The two countries have also witnessed increasing friction over defense spending and military cooperation.
Canada is looking to reduce its reliance on US weapons while increasing defense spending due to wider security concerns.