The US and India are working closely to help ensure the succession process is overseen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, aiming to keep China from taking control of the process.

The current Dalai Lama has already named the Gaden Phodrang Trust as the only group with exclusive authority to recognize his reincarnation, in consultation with the heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions, making this a big moment for Tibetan Buddhism and global politics.