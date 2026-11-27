US India back Gaden Phodrang Trust for Dalai Lama succession
The US and India are working closely to help ensure the succession process is overseen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust, aiming to keep China from taking control of the process.
The current Dalai Lama has already named the Gaden Phodrang Trust as the only group with exclusive authority to recognize his reincarnation, in consultation with the heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions, making this a big moment for Tibetan Buddhism and global politics.
Experts urge US India intelligence coordination
India is central here since it's home to the Dalai Lama and his main institutions.
To push back against China picking its own candidate, experts have suggested that India and the US share intelligence and plan together.
Recognizing the Gaden Phodrang Trust is seen as crucial for protecting Tibetan autonomy and keeping regional stability in check.