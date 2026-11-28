US military disabled M/V Pacific Archer in Gulf of Oman
The US military just confirmed it disabled the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman, using precision strikes that left the crew unharmed.
The ship had left Iran's Bandar Abbas port and was reportedly trying to slip past a U.S.-led naval blockade.
U.S.-led blockade diverts 158 commercial vessels
This isn't an isolated event: U.S.-Iran tensions have been running high since late February 2026, with 158 commercial vessels diverted by the blockade so far.
Meanwhile, countries like Turkey and Pakistan are stepping in to cool things down diplomatically, as Iran warns ships against unauthorized routes after a recent mine strike on an oil tanker nearby.
The region's definitely on edge right now.